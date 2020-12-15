Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Sumco stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

