Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,365 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,866,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

