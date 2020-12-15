Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 270,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

