Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.24 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $816.63 million, a P/E ratio of -104.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

