Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.