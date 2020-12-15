Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 20.54%.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
