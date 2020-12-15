Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

