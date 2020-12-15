Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Starbase has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $159,484.11 and $1.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00455973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

