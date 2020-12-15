SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

