S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $323.68 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

