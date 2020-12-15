Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STWRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.