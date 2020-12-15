Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $50.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

