SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Tops $98,571.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $98,571.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREA (CREA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000230 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDU Token (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00013937 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

