SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. MKM Partners lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NYSE:SM opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

