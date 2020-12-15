Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,935,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

