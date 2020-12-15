Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siltronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

