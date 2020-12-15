Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $24.93 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

