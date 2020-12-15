Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.37. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

