Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Raised to $4.25 at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $3.17 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.