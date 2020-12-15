Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Cowen from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 69,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $4,535,014.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock worth $38,248,033 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.