Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target upped by Cowen from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.16.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,385 shares of company stock valued at $38,248,033. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after purchasing an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.