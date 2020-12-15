Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

