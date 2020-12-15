Sempra Energy (SRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.