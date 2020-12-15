Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

SLCT stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 14,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

