SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.25.

SEI Investments stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

