Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,011 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

