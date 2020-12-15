Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,946 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

RACE stock opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $218.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

