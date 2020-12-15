Sei Investments Co. Sells 58,898 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $29,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

