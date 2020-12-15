Sei Investments Co. Sells 463 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of ANSYS worth $37,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ANSYS by 6.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $343.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.69 and a 200-day moving average of $313.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

