Sei Investments Co. Sells 114,233 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,233 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 103,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $3,777,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

