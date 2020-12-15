Sei Investments Co. Sells 113,529 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

