Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,604,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Banco Bradesco worth $36,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

