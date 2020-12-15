Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,611 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after purchasing an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $7,656,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,209 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

