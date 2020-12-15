Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $28,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

