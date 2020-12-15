Sei Investments Co. Has $35.41 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 36.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 267,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.