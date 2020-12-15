Sei Investments Co. Has $31.69 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,472,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Infosys worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $64,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

