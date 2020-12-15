Sei Investments Co. Has $30.90 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

