Sei Investments Co. Has $29.95 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1,878.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Realty Income worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,939,000 after buying an additional 1,438,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 363,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 480,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 321,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of O stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

