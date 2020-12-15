Sei Investments Co. Has $29.91 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

AMAT stock opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

