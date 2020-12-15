Sei Investments Co. Has $29.73 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $29,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,214,973. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.19. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

