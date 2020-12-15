Sei Investments Co. Has $28.64 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of Redfin worth $28,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

RDFN stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $65.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 140,321 shares of company stock worth $6,326,842 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

