Sei Investments Co. Has $27.41 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,222,550 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.