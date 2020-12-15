Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

