Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.