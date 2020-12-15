Sei Investments Co. Buys 859,160 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,160 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $29,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE HST opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Bank of America lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.