Sei Investments Co. Buys 26,034 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 441.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after buying an additional 531,201 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $61,284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.28.

NYSE:GPN opened at $191.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.