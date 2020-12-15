Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,557 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

