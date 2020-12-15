Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Neutral

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.64 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $1,295,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $1,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $569,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

