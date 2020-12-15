Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $31,314,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

CRSR opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.71.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.