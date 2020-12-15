Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

