salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,449 shares of company stock worth $103,930,635. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.